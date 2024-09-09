Federal Connect Wins $72M Navy Deal for Medical Research, Surveillance Support

The U.S. Navy has awarded Federal Connect a $72 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and surveillance support of the Naval Health Research Center.

Under the agreement, Federal Connect will support medical test and evaluation efforts by the NHRC’s Operation Infectious Diseases department to enhance the readiness of U.S. military personnel for international deployment, the Department of Defense said.

The IDIQ includes a five-year ordering period and a possible six-month extension, which if exercised would bring the agreement’s total value to $80 million.

Project completion is scheduled for September 2029, or March 2030 should the contract be extended.

The majority of the work requirements will be performed in San Diego, California.

The Navy solicited the opportunity online and received three proposals from small businesses.

The Naval Supply Systems Command’s Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.