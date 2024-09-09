in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Federal Connect Wins $72M Navy Deal for Medical Research, Surveillance Support

Photo by Mihail Jershov / Shutterstock.com
Federal Connect Wins $72M Navy Deal for Medical Research, Surveillance Support - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Navy has awarded Federal Connect a $72 million indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for research and surveillance support of the Naval Health Research Center.

Under the agreement, Federal Connect will support medical test and evaluation efforts by the NHRC’s Operation Infectious Diseases department to enhance the readiness of U.S. military personnel for international deployment, the Department of Defense said.

The IDIQ includes a five-year ordering period and a possible six-month extension, which if exercised would bring the agreement’s total value to $80 million.

Project completion is scheduled for September 2029, or March 2030 should the contract be extended.

The majority of the work requirements will be performed in San Diego, California.

The Navy solicited the opportunity online and received three proposals from small businesses.

The Naval Supply Systems Command’s Fleet Logistics Center Norfolk Contracting Department in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Derrick Henry

IBM Opens New Flagship Office in New York - top government contractors - best government contracting event
IBM Opens New Flagship Office in New York
GovCon Index Shifted Into Negative Territory Last Week - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Index Shifted Into Negative Territory Last Week