Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix on Cyber Resilience

Gary Hix / Hitachi Vantara Federal
Gary Hix, chief technology officer at Hitachi Vantara Federal, highlighted the need for federal agencies to not only focus on data protection but also on efforts to quickly recover from cyber incidents amid the rise of ransomware attacks and transition to cloud environments.

At a recent webinar, Hix discussed the importance of cyber resilience and the need for organizations to ensure business continuity in the event of a cyberattack, particularly for agencies performing mission-critical operations to deliver citizen services or support national security, according to a column posted Monday on the Hitachi Vantara Federal website.

The CTO and Cyrus Cama, solution director at Commvault, cited how their companies’ data protection platforms align with the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s Cybersecurity Framework 2.0 to help federal agencies detect vulnerabilities, manage data and ensure fast recovery during a cyber breach.

During the event, Hix and Cama discussed how the partnership between Hitachi Vantara Federal and Commvault works to help federal clients operating in high-risk environments ensure data protection, integrity and rapid recovery through their joint platforms like the Hitachi Data Protection Suite.

Written by Jane Edwards

