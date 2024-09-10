in Executive Moves, News

David Hagy Named Dataminr Vice President of Sales, Federal Civilian

David Hagy / LinkedIn
David Hagy Named Dataminr Vice President of Sales, Federal Civilian - top government contractors - best government contracting event

David Hagy, a sales professional with over 20 years of experience, announced on LinkedIn Monday he has been appointed vice president of sales, federal civilian at Dataminr, a New York-based artificial intelligence company.

Prior to joining Dataminr, Hagy served as sales director at Blink Ops, and before that, was the VP of federal sales at Primer.ai.

He also spent over five years each at Palo Alto NetworksCisco, and Siemens Enterprise Communications, where he held various positions including leadership responsibilities within their sales divisions. 

Additionally, Hagy has held sales managerial roles at Fortinet and Force 3.

Earlier in his career, he served as an infantry scout in the U.S. Army.

ExecutiveBiz Logo

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Kacey Roberts

Hitachi Vantara Federal's Gary Hix on Cyber Resilience - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Hitachi Vantara Federal’s Gary Hix on Cyber Resilience
General Dynamics Mission Systems Books FAA Contract for Transceiver Replacement Kit Production - top government contractors - best government contracting event
General Dynamics Mission Systems Books FAA Contract for Transceiver Replacement Kit Production