David Hagy Named Dataminr Vice President of Sales, Federal Civilian

David Hagy , a sales professional with over 20 years of experience, announced on LinkedIn Monday he has been appointed vice president of sales, federal civilian at Dataminr , a New York-based artificial intelligence company.

Prior to joining Dataminr, Hagy served as sales director at Blink Ops, and before that, was the VP of federal sales at Primer.ai .

He also spent over five years each at Palo Alto Networks , Cisco , and Siemens Enterprise Communications, where he held various positions including leadership responsibilities within their sales divisions.

Additionally, Hagy has held sales managerial roles at Fortinet and Force 3 .

Earlier in his career, he served as an infantry scout in the U.S. Army.