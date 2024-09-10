David Hagy Named Dataminr Vice President of Sales, Federal Civilian

David Hagy, a sales professional with over 20 years of experience, announced on LinkedIn Monday he has been appointed vice president of sales, federal civilian at Dataminr, a New York-based artificial intelligence company.
Prior to joining Dataminr, Hagy served as sales director at Blink Ops, and before that, was the VP of federal sales at Primer.ai.
He also spent over five years each at Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and Siemens Enterprise Communications, where he held various positions including leadership responsibilities within their sales divisions.
Additionally, Hagy has held sales managerial roles at Fortinet and Force 3.
Earlier in his career, he served as an infantry scout in the U.S. Army.