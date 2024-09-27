in Artificial Intelligence, News, Technology

Carahsoft to Distribute Portal26 GenAI Security Management Offering to Public Sector; Steve Jacyna Quoted

Portal26 and Carahsoft Technology are partnering to bring artificial intelligence and machine learning risk services to the public sector.

Carahsoft said Thursday it will be the Master Government Aggregator for Portal26 and distribute its Trust, Risk and Security Management platform to government agencies.

Under the collaboration, Portal26’s AI TRiSM platform will be available through Carahsoft’s reseller partners and contract vehicles, including Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Steve Jacyna, director of emerging technology at Carahsoft, said, “The addition of Portal26 to our offerings is a critical step in safeguarding the public sector against the risk of Gen AI deployment across their organizations. Portal26’s AI solutions will enable agencies to confidently utilize today’s most emergent artificial intelligence platforms.”

Arti Raman, CEO of Portal26, stressed the importance of the partnership, saying, “Carahsoft’s large network of reseller partners, government contracts and sales and marketing expertise–combined with Portal26’s AI TRiSM platform–will enable government organizations to seamlessly and fearlessly integrate AI into their operations with confidence.”

Written by Miles Jamison

