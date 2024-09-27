HawkEye 360 Receives RF Mapping Contract Extension, New Task Order From NGA; Alex Fox Quoted

HawkEye 360 has secured a contract extension and a $2.5 million task order from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency to continue providing radio frequency mapping support and other services .

The six-month extension is a third option year for the Radio Frequency Emitter Data contract while the task order covers emerging commercial analytics services, the company specializing in radio frequency data and analytics said Thursday.

Under the contract extension, HawkEye 360 will continue mapping radio frequency emissions across large geographic areas for a half-year period.

Alex Fox , chief growth officer at HawkEye 360, welcomed the company’s continued partnership with NGA.

“This relationship is crucial in our mission to provide innovative RF analytics that directly impact global safety,” he said. “Our ongoing collaboration with the NGA enables us to push the boundaries of what is possible in geospatial intelligence.”

In September 2021, HawkEye 360 received a potential five-year, $10 million NGA contract for the use of the company’s satellite constellation to gather RF energy information. The agency seeks to detect, characterize and map RF emissions through the provided data.