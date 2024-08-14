in News

Vertosoft Launches Cloud Marketplace Accelerator for the Public Sector

Vertosoft, a public sector technology distributor, announced the launch of its Cloud Marketplace Accelerator Program, a co-sell alliance with Amazon Web Services that aims to streamline the process for independent software vendors to offer their wares on AWS Marketplace.

In a press release Tuesday, Chet Hayes, Vertosoft’s chief technology officer, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the Cloud Marketplace Accelerator Program, which marks a significant milestone in our mission to accelerate the adoption of innovative and emerging technology within public sector.”

The digital catalog features thousands of software listings from ISVs, making it easy to find, test, buy and deploy software running on AWS. It ensures faster time for customers to shop due to increased visibility while providing ISVs access to key public sector markets. Federal and state, local and education organizations can also see Vertosoft’s various contract vehicles.

Other services specific to ISV needs include technical onboarding, marketing support and sales enablement. Moreover, ISVs can expand their marketplace offerings to the public sector through Vertosoft in a few days.

Written by Aidan Daly

