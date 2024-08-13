Willie Coleman Named Global Services VP at Workday’s US Federal Business

Cloud-based software company Workday has appointed Willie Coleman Jr. as vice president of global services for U.S. federal business , according to the executive’s LinkedIn post Monday.

In his new VP role, Coleman will lead Workday’s federal services business, handle government client relations and ensure the delivery of products and services to customers.

Prior to his move to Workday, Coleman served as chief operating officer of Healing Spaces Psychological Services. He was also employed at VMware , where he held leadership roles as senior director of government, education and health care services and VP of public sector and health care professional services.

Coleman spent almost 23 years at Hewlett Packard, starting in 1989 as a technical consultant before being promoted to managing consultant and later public sector practice manager. He also served as managing principal and client business lead as well as director for various departments.

The customer success executive came to Micro Focus following its merger with Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s software business in 2017. There, he held the position of VP and general manager of professional services and support. Before that, he was general manager of software services for the public sector at HPE.

Coleman also taught at Anne Arundel Community College for three years. Before embarking on a teaching career, he was a senior electrical engineer at Northrop Grumman and associate electrical engineer at Control Data.

The information technology expert attended Purdue University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Electrical Engineering technology. He later earned a Master of Science degree in Management Information Systems from George Washington University.