Carahsoft to Offer mLogica Products to Public Sector; Michael Adams Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will be a managed service provider for mLogica, distributing three mLogica information technology modernization and big data offerings designed to help government agencies address current and future challenges.

The LIBER*M Mainframe Modernization Suite, STAR*M Distributed Workload Modernization services and CAP*M Complex Events Analytics big data platform will be accessible through reseller partners and government contract vehicles, Carahsoft said Tuesday.

Michael Adams, sales director at Carahsoft, said, “Partnering with mLogica and our reseller network, we are equipped to help agencies accelerate the migration of distributed and mainframe workloads, cutting time and costs, and ensuring seamless service delivery in a digital age.”

The products can be procured through NASA’s Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2, National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint and OMNIA Partners contracts.

Written by Kacey Roberts

