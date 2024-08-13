in News

Leidos Welcomes Curtiss-Wright as New LAPN Technology Partner

Leidos announced that Curtiss-Wright is now part of the Leidos Alliance Partner Network, or LAPN, as a Technology Partner.

In a press release Monday, Doug Jones, senior vice president of defense systems at Leidos, said, “Curtiss-Wright’s expertise in developing advanced, highly engineered products and precision components, combined with Leidos’ innovative technological solutions, will significantly enhance our capabilities and set new standards of excellence in support of the ever-changing government needs.”

Leidos formed LAPN to drive innovation, advance technology and build efficiency to ensure the success of the customer mission. The program’s three levels are Corporate Alliance, Technology Alliance, and Emerging Technology Partners.

As a technology partner, Curtiss-Wright will collaborate with Leidos to address the high-performance computing, networking and environmental challenges related to aerospace and defense.

Brian Perry, senior vice president and general manager of Curtiss-Wright Defense Solutions, expects to strengthen the company’s partnership with Leidos and the collaboration to produce state-of-the-art solutions for the defense industry.

Written by Aidan Daly

