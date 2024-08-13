NASA Seeks Comments on Draft RFP for $110M Facilities Operations & Maintenance Support Services II Contract

NASA has issued a draft request for proposals for a potential five-year, $110 million contract to provide maintenance, operations and repair services for the Marshall Space Flight Center’s aerospace research, development and administrative campus.

According to a presolicitation notice published Monday, NASA plans to compete the Facilities Operations and Maintenance Support Services II contract as a total 8(a) small business set-aside program.

The FOMSS II contract has a 45-day phase-in period, a one-year base term and four one-year options and has an environmental portion that involves operating a 90-day hazardous waste storage facility, tracking hazardous materials, disposing of various types of waste and supporting the MSFC Environmental Program.

The space agency plans to release the final RFP by Sept. 11 and intends to set an Oct. 11 deadline for the proposals.

A virtual industry day briefing is also planned for Aug. 22.

Interested stakeholders have until Aug. 29 to submit comments on the draft RFP.

NASA expects to award the FOMSS II contract on May 13, 2025.