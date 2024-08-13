Azure OpenAI Service, GPT-4o Now Part of FedRAMP-Certified Azure Government

Douglas Phillips , corporate vice president of Azure Edge + Platform at Microsoft, said in a blog post Monday that Azure OpenAI Service has been approved as a service within Azure Government, which had been conferred a High Authorization under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program.

Phillips also announced the inclusion of the GPT-4o multimodal model as part of Azure OpenAI Service for Azure Government.

The Microsoft VP called the achievement a “significant milestone,” highlighting that “FedRAMP authorization demonstrates Microsoft’s commitment to delivering cloud services that meet the most stringent security and compliance requirements of the US Government.”

Azure OpenAI allows businesses to integrate OpenAI’s advanced language models into their applications.

GPT-4o combines text, vision and audio capabilities to enhance interactions with AI, supporting various applications such as natural language understanding and generation, text summarization and classification, sentiment analysis, question answering as well as conversational agents.