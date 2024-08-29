Intelligent Waves, Horizon3.ai Collaborate to Bolster DOD and IC Cybersecurity Capabilities

Technology integrator Intelligent Waves has partnered with Horizon3.ai , a company that offers autonomous security testing, to deliver penetration testing capabilities to boost the cybersecurity capabilities of the Department of Defense and intelligence community.

Under the partnership, NodeZero, an autonomous penetration testing platform, will be rebranded into Shadow powered by NodeZero., IW said Wednesday.

Shadow will work to enable users to conduct automated, real-time network security assessments. The product will also work to provide immediate verification of fixes.

John Hammes, chief strategy officer of IW, stressed the significance of the partnership in enhancing the nation’s defense systems against cyber threats, saying, “Security threats are evolving at an unprecedented pace, and our defense infrastructure must stay ahead of these threats with innovative solutions.”

Snehal Antani, CEO and co-founder of Horizon3.ai, noting that autonomous penetration testing is a significant leap forward in cybersecurity, said, “Our partnership with Intelligent Waves ensures that the DOD can leverage our technology to maintain a continuous state of readiness, identifying and mitigating vulnerabilities faster than ever before.”

