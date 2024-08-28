Odyssey Systems Announces $162M Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center Contract Award

Odyssey Systems Consulting Group announced a $162 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract award by the Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center. The company said Tuesday that it will provide professional advisory and assistance services, or PAAS, to the Nuclear Command, Control and Communications, or NC3, Integration Directorate.

Matt Kasberg, chief operating officer of Odyssey Systems, said, “Odyssey is honored to be partnered with the AFNWC NC3 Integration Directorate as we grow our support across the Department of the Air Force’s Battle Network, helping our customers create a resilient decision advantage.”

Odyssey will cover several Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center locations such as Hanscom Air Force Base and Kirtland AFB. “We are grateful to be able to serve their mission and provide C5ISR across new mission areas and new geographic locations,” added Kasberg.

Under the NC3 PAAS contract, Odyssey will support funded missions for the U.S. Air Force and Space Force, including operations and maintenance, missile procurement and research, development, test and evaluation. Odyssey has served missions on Hanscom AFB since commencing operations in 1997, specializing in command, control and communications.

According to Paul Marston, Odysseys’ executive director of C5ISR, the company and its partners commit to ensuring continuity to the NC3 mission and managing the NC3 PAAS contract. The objective is to deter adversaries and maintain and advance essential NC3 integration for situational awareness, advanced warning and C2 capability.