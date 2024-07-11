NorthStar Earth & Space Secures US Patent on Space Domain Awareness Capability

Montreal-based NorthStar Earth & Space has announced the grant of a U.S. patent to its end-to-end concept of operations for a space-based imagery system following validation of its capability to improve space domain awareness.

The company said Tuesday it is also seeking two more patents for advanced simulation and data analytics for the preprocessing of images and orbit detection and measurement.

According to the company, its space situational awareness CONOPS provides a wide field of view for monitoring near Earth orbits, filling the coverage gaps of current ground-based systems. Through the WFoV system, resident space objects with varying behaviors can be observed, detected and characterized more efficiently.

NorthStar’s space situational awareness systems are designed for monitoring objects in low Earth orbit, medium Earth orbit, highly elliptical orbit and geostationary orbit. These offerings can operate over denied regions and are resilient against such constraints as weather and challenging terrain.

In February, NorthStar announced a partnership with the Saudi Space Agency to explore SSA opportunities and exchange of expertise.