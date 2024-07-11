in News

X-Bow Closes Series B Investment Round With Over $70M in Fresh Capital

X-Bow Systems announced raising over $70 million at the close of its Series B funding round.

Multi-stage venture capital firm Razor’s Edge was the lead investor with participation from Lockheed Martin Ventures, Boeing Ventures, Crosslink Capital and Balerion Space Ventures, X-Bow said Wednesday.

Company CEO and founder Jason Hundley said, “X-Bow Systems has experienced significant growth and success in the past year, securing multiple contracts for [solid rocket motors], energetics and launch services.”

The company will use the fresh funds to grow its hypersonic-capable vehicles and strategic and tactical scale SRM programs, and complete its Luling, Texas, giga factory campus build-out. The funds will also enable the expansion of engineering and R&D facilities in New Mexico.

Albuquerque-based X-Bow Systems operates in the aerospace and defense industry. It specializes in producing advanced manufactured solid rocket motors and hypersonics technologies.

Written by Aidan Daly

