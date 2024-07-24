LMI Secures Air Force Contract to Support Fire Emergency Services Training and Development; Jonathan Baba Quoted

LMI was selected by the U.S. Air Force Air Education and Training Command, 17th Training Group, 312th Training Squadron to support its mission of training and developing fire emergency services at the Department of Defense.

In a press release Tuesday, Patrick Kirk, LMI vice president of the Navy & Air Force submarket, said, “It’s an honor to partner with AETC to improve the readiness and resilience of its forces. This effort is a great example of our shared commitment to excellence and operational efficiency.”

Under the almost $3 million contract, LMI’s task is to develop, implement and maintain a Human Performance Program to improve firefighter training and reduce injuries and failure rates.

“The safety and effectiveness of our warfighters in training and combat environments is paramount,” added Jonathan Baba, senior vice president of LMI’s defense market.

The Human Performance Program covers techniques that facilitate physical skill development and application for students and staff. It also focuses on several task areas, including diagnostic analysis to observe and assess physical training requirements as well as education to develop and inform on optimal health strategies.