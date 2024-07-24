Finance Executive Andre Maciel Joins Iron Mountain Board

Andre Maciel, a finance executive with years-long industry experience, has been elected to the board of directors of Iron Mountain, effective July 22.

The Boston, Massachusetts-based information management services company said Monday Maciel is the global chief financial officer at The Kraft Heinz Company.

As Kraft Heinz CFO, Maciel is responsible for mergers and acquisitions, financial planning and analysis, investor relations, global revenue management and other vital tasks.

Maciel also held various positions for numerous companies including Flora Home and Personal Care, Anheuser-Busch InBev, McKinsey and Accenture, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Iron Mountain President and CEO William Meaney emphasized the importance of Maciel’s experience to the growth of the company. “Mr. Maciel’s deep digital transformation experience and international perspectives will be valuable assets for our continued growth trajectory.”