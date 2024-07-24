Kevin Houley Joins Jefferson Consulting Group as VP and Defense Portfolio Lead

Kevin Houley has been named vice president and defense portfolio lead of Jefferson Consulting Group .

In his new role, Houley will spearhead Jefferson Consulting Group’s advanced growth in the defense sector, the Washington, D.C.-based company announced Wednesday.

Martin Mackes , chief delivery officer of Jefferson Consulting Group, said, “His extensive experience and proven leadership in critical government initiatives will be invaluable as we continue to deliver on our current contracts and expand our presence in DoD and Intel agencies.”

Before joining Jefferson Consulting Group, Houley was an executive director for Teradata’s public sector business. Houley also served as the vice president of what was then L-3 Communications and held numerous leadership roles at TASC, overseeing worldwide classified initiatives.

Houley said he is excited to contribute to Jefferson Consulting Group’s mission of providing technical services to government customers.

“Jefferson is widely respected across our industry for its technical acumen and unwavering customer focus,” Houley said. “I look forward to contributing to our mission-critical work in support of our customers’ missions of consequence.”

During his career, Houley has supported national security programs for government agencies, including the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security.