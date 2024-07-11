in News, Technology

Guidehouse Secures IT Service ISO Recertification; Scott McIntyre Quoted

Business consulting firm Guidehouse has continued its compliance with the information technology service management system standard developed by the International Organization for Standardization.

The Virginia-based company said Tuesday the ISO 20000 recertification acknowledges its implementation of a robust IT service management system including comprehensive policies and procedures for problem, change, service level and service continuity management processes.

Scott McIntyre, CEO of Guidehouse and an eight-time Wash100 Award winner, welcomed the IS recertification, saying, “This significant milestone underscores Guidehouse’s commitment to maintaining the highest standards of quality and IT service management, and continuously improving our processes to better serve our clients.”

Written by Kacey Roberts

