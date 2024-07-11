Draper Conducts Flight Test of Celestial Navigation System on Air Force Aircraft

Draper , in collaboration with the Air Force Research Laboratory, has integrated its celestial navigation system into AFRL’s position, navigation and timing systems.

The Massachusetts-based company said Tuesday a flight test over California in February involved the Stellar Celestial Alternative Navigation System on a U.S. Air Force twin-turboprop aircraft at altitudes of 3,000 to 18,000 feet.

The test showed that SCANS provided PNT updates while operating in an unconditioned, unpressurized part of the aircraft. Pete Lewis, Draper’s multi-sensor navigation lead, noted SCANS generated over 20 hours of data without needing adjustments or maintenance.

Previously tested on ships and aircraft, SCANS has been fortified for harsh sea conditions and high-altitude flights.