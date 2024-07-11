in Contract Awards, DOD, News

Raytheon Secures Army Contract to Help Assess Operations Concepts for Future Conflicts

Raytheon Secures Army Contract to Help Assess Operations Concepts for Future Conflicts - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Army Futures Command Futures and Concepts Center has awarded RTX business Raytheon a contract to help conduct experiments with the aim of analyzing and assessing concepts of operations for a multi-domain conflict.

RTX said Wednesday that a team from Raytheon will help with the effort by developing large-scale theater scenarios using a modeling and simulation tool called the Rapid Campaign Analysis and Demonstration Environment or RCADE.

The findings produced by the experiments will be used to identify the capabilities that a future conflict might require.

Commenting on the value that RCADE brings, Raytheon Advanced Technology President Colin Whelan said the tool “helps our customers look at some of the most difficult missions and evaluate how to change the outcome for the positive.”

“Our team of highly trained experts power this groundbreaking capability, enabling it to deliver credible, unbiased solutions,” Whelan added.

Written by Jerry Petersen

