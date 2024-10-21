Firefly to Provide True Anomaly With Rapid Launch Support

Firefly Aerospace will provide its Alpha rocket to support True Anomaly ‘s Victus Haze Tactically Responsive Space mission.

The Victus Haze subcontract covers three Alpha rocket launches, starting with True Anomaly’s Jackal Autonomous Orbital Vehicle in 2025, with two more missions planned between 2025 and 2027, True Anomaly said Thursday.

With Firefly’s support, True Anomaly will oversee four phases—build, standby, launch and on-orbit operations—beginning with the Jackal AOV’s development and ending with launch preparations at Firefly’s facility.

After deployment, True Anomaly will execute on-orbit maneuvers near the spacecraft of Rocket Lab , another Victus Haze performer.