Carahsoft to Serve as Public Sector Distributor for Merkle Science; Steve Jacyna Quoted

Carahsoft Technology will serve as public sector distributor for New York-based technology firm Merkle Science under a new agreement between the two companies.

Carahsoft said Wednesday that, under the agreement, it will offer Merkle Science’s crypto crime tracking and investigation tool to the government sector.

Merkle Science’s Tracker platform offers the ability to track and trace cryptocurrency transactions in real-time with tools to navigate decentralized finance and smart contact crimes, analyze chain hopping and accelerate investigations.

Steve Jacyna , director of emerging cybersecurity at Carahsoft, commented, “The rapid growth of criminal cryptocurrency activity poses a significant threat to national security and financial stability.”

He added, “Merkle Science’s platform offers advanced insights, attribution and coverage of [Ethereum virtual machine] chains, enabling Government agencies to crack even the most complex cases.”

Federal agencies can procure the service through Carahsoft reseller partners, NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement V, Information Technology Enterprise Solutions – Software 2 and National Association of State Procurement Officials ValuePoint contracts.