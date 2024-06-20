Special Aerospace Services Begins SAS Campus Facility Construction in Huntsville

Special Aerospace Services has started building its Huntsville, Alabama-located multiuse manufacturing facility with over 40,000 sq. ft. of space dedicated to meeting customer requirements.

The provider of space and defense engineering, hardware, and communications technology said Tuesday SAS Campus, the upcoming facility at Cummings Research Park, will include 30,000 sq. ft. of manufacturing space and will be able to support Top Secret level work.

SAS held a groundbreaking ceremony to mark the start of facility construction, which is estimated to take a year and two months.

Through the new manufacturing facility, the company plans to open 60 new high-paying jobs in the Huntsville area and support kitting and staging of individual parts, system and subsystem development and other production activities.

“Our presence in Huntsville, particularly in Cummings Research Park, positions us perfectly to leverage the proximity to key talent and industry partners,” commented Heather Bulk, CEO of SAS.