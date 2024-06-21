BAE, GlobalFoundries Partner to Boost US Critical Semiconductor Supply

BAE Systems has entered into a strategic agreement with GlobalFoundries to collaborate on research and development in advanced chip technologies to enhance the supply of critical semiconductors for national security.

Under the partnership, the companies will jointly conduct R&D initiatives covering areas such as gallium nitride on silicon, chips semiconductor packaging and integration, silicon photonics and advanced technology process development, BAE said Thursday.

“This new collaboration with GlobalFoundries, with its expertise in secure chip manufacturing, is imperative for BAE Systems to advance the overmatch thresholds of technologies, stay ahead of the increasingly complex defense environment, and enable creative solutions to mitigate the growing challenges to both the integrity of microelectronics and their associated supply chains,” said Terry Crimmins, president of BAE’s electronic systems sector.

BAE is utilizing GlobalFoundries’ 12LP and 12S0 technology platforms for custom radiation-hardened by design semiconductors for space applications.

Both companies have been selected as recipients of planned direct funding from the CHIPS and Science Act to boost the domestic chip manufacturing capacity.