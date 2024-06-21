C3 AI Names Kevin McCarthy to Advisory Board

Kevin McCarthy, former speaker of the House of Representatives, has joined the advisory board of enterprise artificial intelligence software company C3 AI.

As an advisory board member, McCarthy will offer strategic counsel to C3 AI’s leadership team to facilitate engagement with the U.S. federal government and allied countries to advance the use of the company’s AI platforms in support of defense and intelligence missions, the company said Tuesday.

He will also help identify opportunities for collaboration with state and local government officials on enterprise AI tools.

McCarthy’s “insight will enhance our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions to our customers in law enforcement, property value assessment, and benefits management, as well as the defense and intelligence communities,” said Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI.