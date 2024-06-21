in Executive Moves, News

C3 AI Names Kevin McCarthy to Advisory Board

Kevin McCarthy
C3 AI Names Kevin McCarthy to Advisory Board - top government contractors - best government contracting event

Kevin McCarthy, former speaker of the House of Representatives, has joined the advisory board of enterprise artificial intelligence software company C3 AI.

As an advisory board member, McCarthy will offer strategic counsel to C3 AI’s leadership team to facilitate engagement with the U.S. federal government and allied countries to advance the use of the company’s AI platforms in support of defense and intelligence missions, the company said Tuesday.

He will also help identify opportunities for collaboration with state and local government officials on enterprise AI tools.

McCarthy’s “insight will enhance our ability to deliver transformative AI solutions to our customers in law enforcement, property value assessment, and benefits management, as well as the defense and intelligence communities,” said Thomas Siebel, chairman and CEO of C3 AI.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Executive Moves

mm

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

BAE, GlobalFoundries Partner to Boost US Critical Semiconductor Supply - top government contractors - best government contracting event
BAE, GlobalFoundries Partner to Boost US Critical Semiconductor Supply
Lockheed Integrates Digital C2 Platform With 1st Prototype of Joint Fires Network; Erika Marshall Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Lockheed Integrates Digital C2 Platform With 1st Prototype of Joint Fires Network; Erika Marshall Quoted