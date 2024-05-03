in Executive Moves, News

Qi ‘Soso’ Yang Named SVP of Research Administration & Innovation Management at HJF

Qi “Soso” Yang / HJF
Qi “Soso” Yang was appointed senior vice president of the research administration and innovation management unit at HJF after holding the post on an acting basis for four months.

Yang is tasked to drive award management, technology transfer and industry clinical trial services of HJF, the nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing military medicine said Thursday.

The executive, who has been serving HJF since 2003, brings to the role over two decades of experience in research administration supporting federal and private research programs. Previously, she was the director of the sponsored programs office within RAIM.

“For over 20 years HJF has benefitted from Ms. Yang’s leadership and expertise in everything related to research administration,” said Dr. Joseph Caravalho, president and CEO of HJF.

HJF works to support government customers through its position on several acquisition vehicles including the Defense Health Agency’s Omnibus IV medical research and development contract and the General Services Administration’s Multiple Award Schedule.

