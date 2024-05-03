New BlueHalo-Kraken Collaboration Aims to Create Uncrewed Maritime Vehicles; Jonathan Moneymaker Quoted

BlueHalo has entered into a partnership with London-based maritime technology company Kraken Technology Group to develop uncrewed maritime vehicles.

Under the partnership, BlueHalo’s artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities will be incorporated into Kraken’s littoral security platforms to create uncrewed surface vehicles and uncrewed surface/subsurface vehicles, the former announced from its Arlington, Virginia headquarters on Friday.

“This expansion into the maritime domain is one of several initiatives we have been planning as part of our long-term strategic vision,” said BlueHalo CEO Jonathan Moneymaker , a previous Wash100 Award winner.

Being able to bring its offerings to adjacent domains, he said, allows the enterprise “to out innovate adversaries and extend BlueHalo’s ring of protection.”

BlueHalo’s offerings will be installed into multiple Kraken vessels, including the K3 SCOUT USV, the K4 MANTA USSV and the K5 KRAKEN Gunship. These AI/ML technologies will enhance situational awareness and send directions to the autonomous maritime controllers to enable multi-vessel swarming and other hybrid maritime and land activities.

Along with AI/ML capabilities, BlueHalo will provide its Titan and SkyView Radio Frequency-based counter-uncrewed aircraft system technologies.

Moneymaker said Kraken’s “innovative spirit and passion for customer success align directly with our DNA.”

Kraken Founder and CEO Mal Crease reiterated his sentiments, saying the collaboration “has demonstrated clear synergies in both vision and expertise.”

“Game-changing capabilities deployed at pace is our sole objective, and this partnership will ensure our ability to deliver against exponentially growing market demand,” he elaborated.

The formation of this partnership is another step in BlueHalo’s ongoing capability expansion journey, which includes two recent acquisitions.

In February, the company acquired Eqlipse Technologies to establish a new organization dedicated to space, counter-unmanned autonomous systems, cyber and electronic warfare and AI technologies designed for Department of Defense and Intelligence Community clients .