US Navy Announces Winners of $249M NAVFAC Southeast Construction Services Contract

The U.S. Navy has awarded 10 companies spots on a firm-fixed-price, multiple-award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity construction contract worth $249 million.

Under the contract, awardees will handle construction projects at a variety of locations, including but not limited to Department of Defense installations, outlying airfields and naval operational support centers within the area of operations of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Southeast, the DOD said Thursday.

Work is expected to be completed by April 2029.

The government received 46 offers for the requirement. The following were selected:

  • APC DB JV
  • C&C Contractors
  • CCI Energy and Construction Services
  • CORE Engineering and Construction
  • ESA South
  • KOMAN Construction
  • National Native American Construction
  • Red Eagle JV
  • Speegle Construction
  • Yerkes South

