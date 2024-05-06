in Healthcare IT, News

Oracle Announces Full Deployment of Federal EHR System at DOD Garrison Facilities; Seema Verma Quoted

Oracle has fully deployed the MHS Genesis electronic health record system at all Department of Defense garrison facilities worldwide, supporting over 197,200 end users, more than 3,800 locations and over 9.5 million DOD beneficiaries across the U.S., Europe and Asia-Pacific.

The company said Friday the milestone was reached after the federal EHR system went live at the Captain James A. Lovell Federal Health Care Center in Chicago.

Oracle rolled out the EHR platform in collaboration with the Leidos Partnership for Defense Health, which includes Leidos, Oracle, Accenture and Henry Schein One.

“This project demonstrates the power and potential of public and private enterprises working in concert to reach a common goal that benefits millions of people. We thank the DoD for its continued trust, and we look forward to working closely with them to continue to help improve healthcare access and outcomes for our service members for years to come,” said Seema Verma, executive vice president and general manager of Oracle Health and Life Sciences.

Apart from DOD, other agencies that have deployed the federal EHR system are the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Written by Jane Edwards

is a staff writer at Executive Mosaic, where she writes for ExecutiveBiz about IT modernization, cybersecurity, space procurement and industry leaders’ perspectives on government technology trends.

