SSC Requests Proposals for ESS Space Vehicle Development, Production Contract

Space Systems Command has begun seeking proposals for the development and production of space vehicles for the U.S. Space Force’s Evolved Strategic Satellite Communications constellation.

The ESS Space Development and Production contract will manufacture four space vehicles to form the space segment of the satellite constellation that will provide a jam-resistant satellite communications capability for the U.S. military’s Nuclear Command, Control and Communications mission, according to a notice posted Friday on SAM.gov.

The SSC Military Communications and Position, Navigation and Timing Program Executive Office expects work on the contract to conclude by 2033.

Cordell DeLaPena, program executive officer for military communications and PNT, announced in October 2023 that production work on the ESS space segment is expected to begin in 2025 with plans to start constellation deployment by 2030 to expand the existing Advanced Extremely High Frequency satellites.

Responses to the request for proposals are due July 2.

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz.

