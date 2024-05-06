Intellisense Systems to Enhance Integrated Weather Observation System Under USAF Contract

Intellisense Systems will continue enhancing the capabilities and resilience of a small, man-portable tactical meteorological observing system under a Small Business Innovation Research Phase II contract with the U.S. Air Force.

The Integrated Weather Observation System is planned for further update and ruggedization as it was recently chosen to replace all of the Department of the Air Force’s TMOS weather stations by 2027, Intellisense Systems said Monday.

IWOS works as a man-portable weather station supporting the collection of essential meteorological data from remote airfields in challenging environments. It is designed to consolidate weather parameter sensors into a single platform that enables customization of the system and monitor to required weather parameters. The system is expected to boost Air Force operation efficiency and safety.

“The IWOS will soon be the most widely used tactical weather station for the Air Force,” said Christian Veeris, Vice-President of Corporate Business Development at Intellisense Systems. “It provides our servicemen and women with an agile, light and highly accurate solution in dangerous terrain.”

Intellisense Systems will work on IWOS enhancement under an AFWERX Strategic and Tactical Funding Increase contract.