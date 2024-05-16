New Booz Allen Report Names Top 10 Emerging Technologies for Defense, National Security

A new report from Booz Allen Hamilton’s Tech Scouting team has identified generative artificial intelligence, post-quantum cryptography, software domain awareness tools and autonomous swarms among the top 10 emerging technologies for defense and national security.

The emerging technologies are expected to have an impact in the defense and intelligence sectors in the next one to three years and are grouped into five categories: AI, cyber, power, sensing and awareness, and autonomy and aerospace, Booz Allen said Wednesday.

“This report is a needs report—not a hype report—that underscores the imperative for dual-use technologies and implores that we find a more strategic approach to successfully harness emerging technology to meet the missions of today and tomorrow,” said Brian MacCarthy, senior vice president and head of Booz Allen Tech Scouting and Ventures.

Other dual-use technologies included in the report are AI accelerator chips; multimodal AI; high-density energy storage; alternative positions, navigation and timing; non-kinetic counter-unmanned aerial system; and hypersonic.