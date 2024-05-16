in News

New Booz Allen Report Names Top 10 Emerging Technologies for Defense, National Security

Booz Allen Hamilton Logo/boozallen.com
New Booz Allen Report Names Top 10 Emerging Technologies for Defense, National Security - top government contractors - best government contracting event

A new report from Booz Allen Hamilton’s Tech Scouting team has identified generative artificial intelligence, post-quantum cryptography, software domain awareness tools and autonomous swarms among the top 10 emerging technologies for defense and national security.

The emerging technologies are expected to have an impact in the defense and intelligence sectors in the next one to three years and are grouped into five categories: AI, cyber, power, sensing and awareness, and autonomy and aerospace, Booz Allen said Wednesday.

“This report is a needs report—not a hype report—that underscores the imperative for dual-use technologies and implores that we find a more strategic approach to successfully harness emerging technology to meet the missions of today and tomorrow,” said Brian MacCarthy, senior vice president and head of Booz Allen Tech Scouting and Ventures.

Other dual-use technologies included in the report are AI accelerator chips; multimodal AI; high-density energy storage; alternative positions, navigation and timing; non-kinetic counter-unmanned aerial system; and hypersonic.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Technology

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

HII, AWS to Develop Mission-Critical Capabilities for Defense Customers; Todd Borkey Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
HII, AWS to Develop Mission-Critical Capabilities for Defense Customers; Todd Borkey Quoted
EchoStar Subsidiaries to Provide Wireless Mobility Services Under Potential $2.7B Navy Contract - top government contractors - best government contracting event
EchoStar Subsidiaries to Provide Wireless Mobility Services Under Potential $2.7B Navy Contract