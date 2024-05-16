EchoStar Subsidiaries to Provide Wireless Mobility Services Under Potential $2.7B Navy Contract

EchoStar ’s subsidiaries, Hughes Network Systems and Boost Mobile, will deliver 5G wireless services and devices to the Department of Defense and other federal agencies under a potential 10-year, $2.7 billion U.S. Navy contract.

As part of the U.S. Naval Supply Systems Command Spiral 4 program, the companies will facilitate DOD 5G usage across all 50 U.S. states and territories as well as during temporary international travel through the award.

Spiral 4 entails delivering device hardware, service plans and customer support through an online portal.

Earlier this month, the Navy awarded Hughes Network Systems and six other contractors positions on the wireless mobility services contract .