HII, AWS to Develop Mission-Critical Capabilities for Defense Customers; Todd Borkey Quoted

Todd Borkey / HII
HII and Amazon Web Services will expedite the development and delivery of next-generation sea power technologies, digital shipyard transformation projects, commercial space initiatives, warfighter training readiness and other mission-critical capabilities to defense and intelligence agency customers under a three-year strategic collaboration agreement.

HII said Wednesday Todd Borkey, the company’s executive vice president and chief technology officer, will oversee mission-critical projects with AWS through an advanced technology unit called Dark Sea Labs.

“We’re living in a time of unprecedented technological change and urgency,” Borkey said.

“There is no better time to augment HII’s existing capabilities in the areas of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, edge computing, and cloud migration and modernization, to achieve first-time quality in manufacturing and deliver the advantage for HII’s customers across all domains and services,” he added.

