Air Force Picks Awardees of $220M General Supplies & Services 2.0 Contract

The U.S. Air Force has awarded 14 companies spots on a potential $220 million multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for general supplies and services.
The GS&S 2.0 contractors will provide support across the various levels of the military hierarchy until Nov. 28, 2030, to ensure enhanced and shared situational awareness and decision making, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
The awardees are:
- 22nd Century Technologies
- AcmeSolv
- Ardent Management Consulting
- Compusult Systems
- GeoDecisions
- Geospatial Consulting Group International
- KFS
- Navancio
- NV5 Geospatial
- The Bison Group
- TMS
- True North joint venture
- Tukuh Technologies
- Woolpert
Each is being obligated $3,000 from fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the award.
The Air Force Installation Contracting Center 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, which serves as the contracting activity, hosted a competitive acquisition for the IDIQ.