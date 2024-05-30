Air Force Picks Awardees of $220M General Supplies & Services 2.0 Contract

The U.S. Air Force has awarded 14 companies spots on a potential $220 million multiple award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for general supplies and services.

The GS&S 2.0 contractors will provide support across the various levels of the military hierarchy until Nov. 28, 2030, to ensure enhanced and shared situational awareness and decision making, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.

The awardees are:

22nd Century Technologies

AcmeSolv

Ardent Management Consulting

Compusult Systems

GeoDecisions

Geospatial Consulting Group International

KFS

Navancio

NV5 Geospatial

The Bison Group

TMS

True North joint venture

Tukuh Technologies

Woolpert

Each is being obligated $3,000 from fiscal 2024 operations and maintenance funds at the time of the award.

The Air Force Installation Contracting Center 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, which serves as the contracting activity, hosted a competitive acquisition for the IDIQ.