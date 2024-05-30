VA Selects Sierra7, Booz Allen for Legislative Implementation Team Professional Services Contract

Sierra7 and Booz Allen Hamilton have received a contract from the Department of Veterans Affairs to provide professional support services for the Office of Healthcare Transformation’s legislative implementation team.

The OHT legislative implementation team requires agile program management support services across several capability areas to support initiatives related to health care legislation, Sierra7 said Wednesday.

Under the contract, the two companies will collaborate with Veterans Health Administration program offices and identify opportunities to help the legislative implementation team enforce new statutes in support of veterans and other stakeholders.

Founded in 1999, Sierra7 is a service-disabled veteran-owned small business that has supported VA and other federal agencies through its positions on several government contracts, including VA’s Transformation Twenty-One Total Technology Next Generation, also known as T4NG, and Integrated Healthcare Transformation contracts.