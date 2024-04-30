in Contract Awards, News

USDA Intends to Award CSP Cloud Core Services Task Order to Microsoft Under STRATUS Program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced its intent to issue a task order to Microsoft under the first pool of the STRATUS program for cloud service provider core services.

USDA issued a request for quotes in October and awarded Microsoft a basic ordering agreement under STRATUS Pool 1 on Friday following the assessment of the technical approach and price discount methodology, according to a special notice published Monday on SAM.gov.

The program has an ordering period of 10 years that could run through April 25, 2034.

The department will evaluate the cloud landscape annually to determine whether to conduct an on-ramp process for the program.

In early April, USDA awarded BOAs to 37 vendors as part of the STRATUS program’s Pool 2 for cloud integration and development support services. After two weeks, the agency selected 12 companies for the STRATUS Cloud BOA Pool 3, which covers cloud software-as-a-service offerings.

