QinetiQ US Receives Contract to Provide Army C5ISR Center With Support Services

QinetiQ‘s U.S. subsidiary will help the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center develop, demonstrate and field advanced threat detection technologies under a $41 million contract.

The company said Friday it will support C5ISR Center’s Research & Technology Integration Directorate in areas such as software engineering, sensor development and optimization, prototype hardware development, development of detection algorithms and data analysis.

QinetiQ U.S. will also perform performance assessments, technology development, new equipment training and logistics and technical support.

“This contract award represents a continued commitment from QinetiQ to deliver vital technology solutions to the warfighter,” said Joe Boeckx, chief growth officer at QinetiQ U.S.

The company will help RTI integrate the threat detection systems into both mounted and dismounted applications to provide warfighters with improved situational awareness.