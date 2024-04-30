in Contract Awards, News

QinetiQ US Receives Contract to Provide Army C5ISR Center With Support Services

Logo/www.qinetiq.com
QinetiQ US Receives Contract to Provide Army C5ISR Center With Support Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event

QinetiQ‘s U.S. subsidiary will help the U.S. Army’s C5ISR Center develop, demonstrate and field advanced threat detection technologies under a $41 million contract.

The company said Friday it will support C5ISR Center’s Research & Technology Integration Directorate in areas such as software engineering, sensor development and optimization, prototype hardware development, development of detection algorithms and data analysis.

QinetiQ U.S. will also perform performance assessments, technology development, new equipment training and logistics and technical support.

“This contract award represents a continued commitment from QinetiQ to deliver vital technology solutions to the warfighter,” said Joe Boeckx, chief growth officer at QinetiQ U.S.

The company will help RTI integrate the threat detection systems into both mounted and dismounted applications to provide warfighters with improved situational awareness.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

USDA Intends to Award CSP Cloud Core Services Task Order to Microsoft Under STRATUS Program - top government contractors - best government contracting event
USDA Intends to Award CSP Cloud Core Services Task Order to Microsoft Under STRATUS Program
Client Solution Architects Secures Spot on $975M Army Contract for Training Services - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Client Solution Architects Secures Spot on $975M Army Contract for Training Services