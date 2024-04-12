Pratt & Whitney to Increase GTF MRO Capacity of West Palm Beach Facility

RTX business Pratt & Whitney has announced a $20 million investment to increase by 40 percent the capacity of its West Palm Beach Engine Center to maintain, repair and overhaul GTF engines.

The facility expansion, will result in a 25 percent workforce increase and the addition of new equipment as well as technologies developed at the North American Technology Accelerator, is expected to be completed by the second half of 2025, RTX said Wednesday.

Kevin Kirkpatrick, vice president of global aftermarket operations at Pratt & Whitney, said, “The expansion at West Palm Beach is the latest example of our global investment to support the GTF fleet. We remain steadfast in our commitment to support customers and maintain their trust as we carry out the GTF fleet management plan.”

West Palm Beach became a fully capable GTF MRO engine center in mid-2021 and is the first Pratt & Whitney facility to adopt an automated system that assembles the high-pressure compressor rotor and a refined overhead engine handling system.