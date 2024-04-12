CEO Toni Townes-Whitley Offers a Look Into SAIC’s Growth Strategy

SAIC CEO Toni Townes-Whitley , a 2024 Wash100 Award winner, shared her plan to grow the company at a recent meeting with analysts and shareholders.

A core part of her strategy is company-customer connection , which she said will lay the foundation for continued mission support, the Reston, Virginia-based enterprise said on Thursday.

“Today is about connecting our people and our customers in a critical way to modernize and innovate now so that we may advance customer missions into the future,” said Townes-Whitley.

“At SAIC, we integrate leading-edge technologies to ensure mission critical work gets done,” she continued.

An understanding of client needs, she said, “gives us the direction to bring value and grow organically while serving and protecting our world.”

SAIC’s expansion plan follows a phased approach that centers around elevating its portfolio and go-to-market strategy, building up its brand and focusing on company culture.

The company took a major step forward in its growth plan in February by reorganizing into five unique business groups: Army, Navy, Air Force and Combatant Commands, Space and Intelligence and Civilian.

“As we look ahead, we are becoming a more focused and growth-oriented SAIC that realizes the full potential of our differentiators, fueled by our innovation factory,” Townes-Whitley said of the transformation .

“This builds upon our recent decision to centralize our business development function to prioritize the quality and pace at which we execute our market opportunities,” she added.