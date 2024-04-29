Boeing to Take Over GKN Aerospace’s St. Louis Facility; Steve Parker Quoted

Boeing will assume the capabilities and operations of a St. Louis-based facility that produces critical components for its F/A-18 and F-15 fighter jets after it agreed to buy the site from GKN Aerospace and its parent company Melrose Industries for an undisclosed sum.

The Arlington, Virginia-headquartered aerospace and defense contractor said Friday it will also absorb approximately 550 GKN employees at the St. Louis site as part of the deal.

Steve Parker, senior vice president and chief operating officer at Boeing Defense, Space and Security, called the transaction a “win-win-win” for Boeing, GKN Aerospace employees and the St. Louis community.

“Boeing is growing across the region with a healthy backlog of current programs while also seeking future opportunities,” Parker stated. “This agreement allows us to not only deliver for our customers, but also gives the highly skilled GKN workforce the opportunity to bring their immense talents to bear in support of the warfighter and the St. Louis defense and aerospace industry.”

Breaking Defense reported the deal would also end a dispute between Boeing and GKN, which originally planned to shut down the St. Louis facility due to profitability issues.

In December 2022, Boeing sued GKN, claiming that a closure of the factory would result in GKN breaching its parts supply agreement with the defense contractor for the fighter planes.