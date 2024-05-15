Curtiss-Wright Wins Over $130M in New Contracts to Expand Work on Nuclear Navy Program; Lynn Bamford Quoted

Curtiss-Wright has secured over $130 million in contracts to support several U.S. Navy submarine and aircraft carrier programs.

Under these contracts, Curtiss-Wright will deliver propulsion valves, pumps and instrumentation and control systems for the Virginia-class nuclear powered attack submarine, Columbia-class submarine and Ford-class aircraft carrier programs, the Davidson, North Carolina-headquartered company said Wednesday.

Curtiss-Wright Chair and CEO Lynn Bamford , a 2021 Wash100 awardee, said the awards build on the company’s long relationship with the Navy and reflect its “ongoing support of these critical naval defense platforms, which continue to receive strong Congressional support.”

“We look forward to delivering the most advanced, reliable and vital technologies and remain well-positioned to benefit from the continued expansion of our U.S. naval fleet,” she added.

Issued by Bechtel Plant Machinery, the prime contractor for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program, the awards will aid ship construction, spare parts and submarine back-fit procurements.

Contract activities will be executed at Curtiss-Wright’s New York and Pennsylvania facilities within its Defense Electronics and Naval & Power Segments and run through 2029.

These awards will expand the company’s work on the project, for which it has already won hundreds of millions in contracts. Curtiss-Wright received a previous set of awards – which were valued at over $250 million – in July, and in August 2022, the enterprise won $220 million in contracts to support the program. These earlier awards were issued by both Bechtel Plant Machinery and General Dynamics Electric Boat.

