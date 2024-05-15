Citizant Promotes Pamela Schoppert to Chief People Officer

Citizant, a business and IT products and services provider to the U.S. government, has promoted Pamela Schoppert, formerly the company’s vice president of human experience and quality, to chief people officer.

In a press release Tuesday, Alba Aleman, CEO of Citizant, said, “Pam Schoppert embodies our ‘palms-up’ philosophy of giving and teaches the importance of authentic leadership at all levels of the company.”

Schoppert joined Citizant in June 2010 as senior process adviser. As member of the executive leadership team, she established the company’s Human Experience program that oversees employee engagement, customer satisfaction, and partner collaboration.

“I’m honored to step into this new role of Chief People Officer to evolve Talent Acquisition and HR, and to lead a corporate strategy focused on the development, advancement, and well-being of our company’s greatest asset – our people,” she said following the announcement.