in Contract Awards, News

Air Force Increases AFCAP V Contingency, Humanitarian Support Contract Ceiling Value to $15B

"US Air Force Logo Solid Colour", by United States Air Force, www.trademark.af.mil, licensed under CC0
Air Force Increases AFCAP V Contingency, Humanitarian Support Contract Ceiling Value to $15B - top government contractors - best government contracting event

The U.S. Air Force has increased the ceiling value of a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covering worldwide contingency and humanitarian support services from $6.4 billion to $15 billion.

Six companies will continue to provide contingency planning, force training, emergency and contingency construction services, logistics and commodities under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contract, the Department of Defense said Friday.

AFCAP V supports other DOD components and federal agencies that work to deter state adversaries, disrupt violent extremist organizations and strengthen the U.S. foreign policy.

Amentum, ECC International, Fluor, KBR, Readiness Management Support and V2X hold spots on the IDIQ contract.

The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida will obligate $4,000 per awardee in fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds.

In October 2023, the Air Force announced its intent to increase the ceiling value of the AFCAP V contract to provide sufficient time to launch a competitive follow-on acquisition before May 2028.

Sign Up Now! ExecutiveBiz provides you with Daily Updates and News Briefings about Contract Awards

mm

Written by Naomi Cooper

is a full-time writer for ArchIntel, a division of Executive Mosaic, and a contributor for ExecutiveBiz. She covers emerging technologies, technology innovation, contract awards, partnerships and market expansion stories in the government contracting industry.

GovCon Index Rose for Second Consecutive Week - top government contractors - best government contracting event
GovCon Index Rose for Second Consecutive Week
Boeing to Take Over GKN Aerospace's St. Louis Facility; Steve Parker Quoted - top government contractors - best government contracting event
Boeing to Take Over GKN Aerospace’s St. Louis Facility; Steve Parker Quoted