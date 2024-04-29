Air Force Increases AFCAP V Contingency, Humanitarian Support Contract Ceiling Value to $15B

"US Air Force Logo Solid Colour", by United States Air Force, www.trademark.af.mil, licensed under CC0

The U.S. Air Force has increased the ceiling value of a multiple-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract covering worldwide contingency and humanitarian support services from $6.4 billion to $15 billion.

Six companies will continue to provide contingency planning, force training, emergency and contingency construction services, logistics and commodities under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contract, the Department of Defense said Friday.

AFCAP V supports other DOD components and federal agencies that work to deter state adversaries, disrupt violent extremist organizations and strengthen the U.S. foreign policy.

Amentum, ECC International, Fluor, KBR, Readiness Management Support and V2X hold spots on the IDIQ contract.

The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron at Tyndall Air Force Base in Florida will obligate $4,000 per awardee in fiscal 2020 operation and maintenance funds.

In October 2023, the Air Force announced its intent to increase the ceiling value of the AFCAP V contract to provide sufficient time to launch a competitive follow-on acquisition before May 2028.