GovCon Index Rose for Second Consecutive Week

Last week, GovCon Index reached an average of $4,879.91, an increase of 1.90% from the previous week.

GovCon Index is an aggregate index that compiles stock market data from 30 of the most influential government contracting organizations and presents it in real time. Users are able to leverage this information to make their own assessments about how each of these companies are performing while analyzing the overall GovCon market.

Palantir’s stock value was elevated significantly last week, growing by 9.10% and launching the company into the top spot. CACI trailed slightly behind with an increase of 8.77% and was followed by AeroVironment, which rose by 5.10%. The fourth and fifth slots in the ranks were taken by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and BAE Systems, which both grew by 4.45%.

GovCon Index moved upward nearly every day last week. Though it dropped by 0.56% on Wednesday, strong performance throughout the week kept GovCon Index in a positive position. The highest growth day was Tuesday, when GovCon Index rose by 0.91%.