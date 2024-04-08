Andrew Speirs Named ManTech Executive Director

Andrew Speirs, a cybersecurity strategist, has joined ManTech as executive director to help oversee technology management efforts and innovation excellence across the company’s federal civilian health care portfolio.

He announced the move in a LinkedIn post published Saturday.

Speirs brings to the role over two decades of innovation and leadership experience and expertise in information security, strategic planning and business-technology alignment to help clients safeguard data and technology assets, according to his LinkedIn profile.

He previously served as chief strategy officer at Excentium and spent five years at Booz Allen Hamilton, where he served as principal and cyber executive for the firm’s strategic innovation group.

His industry career included time serving as chief information security officer at National Life Group and project manager for information technology at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Vermont.

Speirs served in the U.S. Navy as a naval flight officer and mission commander.