Top Government Events in 2024

Government events are excellent avenues for knowledge exchange, collaboration, and planning within the public sector. Attending these events provides opportunities for attendees to gain insights from federal leaders, policymakers, and industry experts.

Must-Attend Government Events for 2024

Must-Attend Government Events for 2024

Listed below are the top government events where federal leaders and experts offer insights about policy-making, innovation, and collaboration in the public sector.

5th Annual CIO Summit

Organized by the Potomac Officers Club, the 5th Annual CIO Summit is a highly anticipated event for both federal and industry CIOs. The summit explores and discusses the importance of emerging technologies and innovative strategies for advancing government operations.

The CIO summit brings together chief information officers from organizations like the DOD CIO Office DIA, the Intelligence Community, CISA, the Department of Energy, and DISA. Expect them to share insights on generative AI, IT modernization, and multi-cloud strategies.

2024 5G Forum

One of the most anticipated technology-focused government events this year, the 2024 5G Forum hosted by the Potomac Officers Club, highlights the U.S. government’s efforts in utilizing 5G technology for national security, public safety, and other critical missions. The event spotlights 5 G’s speed, capacity, and reduced latency for more secure connectivity throughout the U.S.

Among the keynote speakers are Leland Brown, Federal Director and Principal Engineer for Military & Aerospace Advanced Communications at Capgemini Government Systems LLC; Lt. Col. Benjamin Pimentel, Technical Lead for Expeditionary & Tactical Programs, FutureG, U.S. Department of Defense (OUSD R&E); and Christopher Yaw, Vice President of End-to-End Solutions at Ericsson Federal Technologies Group.

Joint Coalition Operations in 2030 Forum

The Joint Coalition Operations in 2030 Forum, organized by the Potomac Officers Club, gathers military leaders, strategists, and international partners. It addresses critical challenges in joint operations and the impact of technology and cybersecurity on joint forces and allies.

Among the distinguished speakers are Vincent DiFronzo, a Wash100 award recipient; Lt. Gen. Dimitri Henry from the U.S. Department of Defense (DOD); and SAIC’s Chief Data Scientist and Managing Director of Artificial Intelligence, Jay Meil.

Key topics of discussion include transitioning to system-of-systems warfare, data-centric security, and identifying game-changing technologies.

2024 Cyber Summit

Amid the ongoing cyber threats in the public sector, the Potomac Officers Club hosts the 2024 Cyber Summit. Cybersecurity professionals, government officials, and industry experts unite to address critical challenges and collaborate on solutions for more secure IT and cyber systems in the federal landscape.

Keynote speakers are set to explore critical topics such as CMMC, zero trust, supply chain security, cyber resilience, and secure information sharing.

By signing up for this event, attendees can engage with experts from Oracle, Red Hat, Telos Corporation, and more.

9th Annual Army Summit

Given the evolving nature of modern warfare, the U.S. Army is keen on advancing its modernization efforts. Aligned with this objective, the Potomac Officers Club organizes government events where Army officials, government leaders, and industry partners can convene and strategize on modernization priorities.

Specifically, the 9th Annual Army Summit facilitates discussions on their most urgent priorities, promising strategies, and solutions to their toughest challenges.

This year’s keynote lineup features Kevin Long, Highlight Technologies’ Vice President of Operations; Honorable Doug Bush, Assistant Secretary of the Army for Acquisition, Logistics, and Technology; Principal Deputy Young Bang from ASA(ALT); and Michael Monteleone, Director of the Space and Terrestrial Communications Directorate.

2024 Air Force Summit

The Potomac Officers Club hosts the annual Air Force Summit, bringing together top leaders from the Department of the Air Force (DAF). This year’s summit focuses on exploring the challenges and opportunities related to air and space superiority.

Esteemed speakers at the 2024 Air Force Summit include Air Force generals, industry CEOs, and experts in aerospace technology. They lead discussions on advancements in airpower, space capabilities, and multi-domain operations.

2024 Annual Navy Summit

Every year, naval leaders, experts, and innovators from government and industry gather at the annual navy summit organized by the Potomac Officers Club. The 2024 Annual Navy Summit features an elite roster of keynote speakers to discuss naval operations and technological advancements within the sector.

In addition, the Naval Summit promises to offer valuable insights into the future of naval operations and maritime security.

2024 10th Annual Intel Summit

Faced with an ever-changing intelligence domain, the U.S. Intelligence Community continues to explore innovative methods to tackle new threats, technologies, global events, and adversaries.

This year, the Potomac Officers Club unites U.S. Intelligence Community (IC) top officials, government decision-makers, and industry executives to address these challenges head-on. Scheduled for September 2024, the 10th Annual Intel Summit delves deep into topics such as the challenges, opportunities, and innovation technologies affecting American intelligence.

GovCon International Summit

Given the intensifying global competition, discussions about unity, power projection, technological innovation, and collaboration are vital for the security of the United States and its allies. Recognizing these imperatives, the Potomac Officers Club brings together the brightest minds in government contracting at the GovCon International Summit.

This summit presents a unique opportunity to engage with leaders and experts leading the future of international defense and security. Discussions center around international partnerships, coalition warfare, and emerging technologies shaping the defense landscape.

2024 Homeland Security Summit

In recent years, global geopolitical developments have influenced the United States’ homeland security strategies and priorities. Against this backdrop, the 2024 Homeland Security Summit assembles thought leaders, government officials, and industry experts to discuss the modern approaches to protecting the nation.

2024 Healthcare Summit

The Potomac Officers Club’s 2024 Healthcare Summit is among the most important government events for professionals in the healthcare industry. At the event, industry experts share insights on artificial intelligence, telehealth, and health equity.

Join the summit and seize the opportunity to learn about the evolving healthcare sector.