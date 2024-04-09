Edgewater Federal Solutions Names Shaun Poulton as CTO

Edgewater Federal Solutions has announced that Shaun Poulton will be its next chief technology officer and head the company’s technology innovation organization.

Edgewater said Monday that in his new position, Poulton will work to drive growth and identify and deliver IT solutions to customers.

Before his appointment to this new role, Poulton was Edgewater’s chief operating officer.

Dave Yockman, CEO of Edgewater, said, “I’m confident that as CTO, Shaun will continue to leverage his expertise in dynamic technologies to strengthen our skillset and identify new opportunities for customer advancement.”

The former COO has more than three decades of experience executing technology products, solutions and business strategies. Before joining Edgewater, Shaun served as chief information officer of Salsbury Management.

Edgewater assists and provides enterprise IT, cybersecurity, and professional services to over 30 federal and commercial customers.