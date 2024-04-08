Intel Federal’s Christopher George Debuts on 2024 Wash100 List for Driving Tech Innovation, Partnerships

Christopher George, president and general manager of Intel Federal , has been named to Executive Mosaic‘s 2024 Wash100 list of top officials and executives who have shaped the federal contracting landscape over the past year.

This marks George’s debut on the most prestigious government contracting award now in its historic 11th year. He is being recognized for his leadership and dedication to driving innovation across his organization through strengthening collaborations with internal and external partners.

“The semiconductor industry has become the backbone of technological innovation in the United States as the federal government works to regain the country’s chip dominance on the global stage. As the new leader of Intel’s federal business, Chris George is driving this innovation forward. His deep expertise in the semiconductor industry and his familiarity with quantum are assets Intel needs to leapfrog U.S. competitors and stay ahead of the curve. We’re excited to welcome Chris George into the Wash100 ranks for the first time,” remarked Jim Garrettson, CEO of Executive Mosaic and founder of the Wash100 Award.

George is a 13-year semiconductor industry veteran who assumed the president and general position at Intel Federal in January after serving as chief technology officer for the corporate strategy and ventures group at the chip maker. In his previous role, he was responsible for developing business models and advancing the commercialization of Intel’s research initiatives through contract negotiations.

He was also credited with accelerating Intel’s technology roadmaps by partnering with the semiconductor company’s venture capital arm, which invests in early-stage companies that offer cloud-based applications, next-generation mobile devices, emerging technologies and semiconductor manufacturing services.

Commenting on George’s most recent appointment, Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger said he envisions the first-time Wash100 awardee driving innovation through “exceptional engineering in partnership with Intel’s product, research, and manufacturing organizations.”

“His deep technical leadership, alongside his passion for working closely with customers, makes him ideal to drive innovation and collaborate with the U.S. government in deeper more meaningful ways,” Gelsinger said.

George started his career at the Santa Clara, California-based technology company in 2011 as a software engineer, a role he held for more than three years before becoming a market research analyst overseeing a team of data scientists tasked with delivering an advanced analytics platform.

George later joined the CEO’s office first as a strategic program manager and then as chief of staff.

He now leads Intel Federal as it continues to support government customers.

The company is among the 11 teams selected to begin work on the Defense Advanced Research Project Agency’s Next-Generation Microelectronics Manufacturing program. Under the Phase 0 award, Intel Federal will work on foundational research to help develop a domestic center for producing 3D heterogeneously integrated microsystems. NGMM is the backbone of DARPA’s Electronics Resurgence Initiative aimed at establishing U.S. leadership in next-generation microelectronics research, development and manufacturing.

